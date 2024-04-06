The Retro Cocktail Hour #1023 - April 6, 2024

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
There's some "let's go shopping" music on this week's Retro Cocktail Hour, along with the jungle drums of Xavier Cugat; the National Youth Jazz Orchestra plays Mancini; and jungle jazz for the Original Swinger, plus tunes by Julie London, the Trombones Inc. and the George Shearing Quintet.