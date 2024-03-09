© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Retro Cocktail Hour

The Retro Cocktail Hour #1020 - March 9, 2024

Published March 9, 2024 at 9:01 PM CST
The jungle roars on this week's Retro Cocktail Hour, with the exotic sounds of Machito and his Afro-Cubans, vibraphonist Mark Riddle's Lahaina Sunset album and Don Tiare's Orchestre Exotique. Also, Juan Esquivel in Stereo Action and an incredibly rare record by Les Baxter from 1950!

