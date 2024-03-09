The Retro Cocktail Hour #1020 - March 9, 2024

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The jungle roars on this week's Retro Cocktail Hour, with the exotic sounds of Machito and his Afro-Cubans, vibraphonist Mark Riddle's Lahaina Sunset album and Don Tiare's Orchestre Exotique. Also, Juan Esquivel in Stereo Action and an incredibly rare record by Les Baxter from 1950!