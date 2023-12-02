91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
The Retro Cocktail Hour #978 (rebroadcast) - December 2, 2023
Published December 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST
This week's Retro Cocktail Hour includes the passionate percussion of Pierre du Jardin and the Stereosonic Orchestra, plus the new exotic sounds of the Martini Kings, Don Telling's Island Mysteries and Robert Drasnin.