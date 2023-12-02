© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Retro Cocktail Hour

The Retro Cocktail Hour #978 (rebroadcast) - December 2, 2023

Published December 2, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST
Retro Cocktail Hour

This week's Retro Cocktail Hour includes the passionate percussion of Pierre du Jardin and the Stereosonic Orchestra, plus the new exotic sounds of the Martini Kings, Don Telling's Island Mysteries and Robert Drasnin.

Retro Cocktail Hour
Latest Episodes