Film Music Friday - October 13, 2023 (Music of the Silent Screen)
Published October 13, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT
Silent movies were rarely silent. In the early days, a piano or organ often accompanied the films and, in some cases, even full orchestral scores were commissioned for prestigious films. This week on Film Music Friday we're hearing the music of the silent screen, with music from The Thief of Bagdad, Nosferatu, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Metropolis and more.