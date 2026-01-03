© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

Live at Green Lady Lounge

Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Gerald Spaits Quartet (January 3, 2026)

Published January 3, 2026 at 7:01 PM CST
Gerald Spaits
Brian Turner

Bassist Gerald Spaits has been a fixture on the KC jazz scene for decades. On this edition of Live at Green Lady Lounge, Gerald leads his versatile quartet through some of the tunes on the band's new album Sunday Night Live.

