Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Gerald Spaits Quartet (January 3, 2026)
Published January 3, 2026 at 7:01 PM CST
Bassist Gerald Spaits has been a fixture on the KC jazz scene for decades. On this edition of Live at Green Lady Lounge, Gerald leads his versatile quartet through some of the tunes on the band's new album Sunday Night Live.