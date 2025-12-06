© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Live at Green Lady Lounge

Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Brian Baggett Trio (December 6, 2025)

Published December 6, 2025 at 7:01 PM CST
Brian Baggett
Brian Turner

The Brian Baggett Trio previews tunes from their new album, Nothing Left to Lose, on this week's Live at Green Lady Lounge. Joined by bassist Seth Lee and drummer Sam Platt, guitarist Brian Baggett, the Trio plays "Boborygmus" and "Another Green Lady Night", among others.

