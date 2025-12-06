91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Brian Baggett Trio (December 6, 2025)
Published December 6, 2025 at 7:01 PM CST
The Brian Baggett Trio previews tunes from their new album, Nothing Left to Lose, on this week's Live at Green Lady Lounge. Joined by bassist Seth Lee and drummer Sam Platt, guitarist Brian Baggett, the Trio plays "Boborygmus" and "Another Green Lady Night", among others.