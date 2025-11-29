91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Live at Green Lady Lounge - Stanley Sheldon's Rhythm Republic (November 29, 2025)
Published November 29, 2025 at 7:01 PM CST
A new band on the KC jazz scene, Stanley Sheldon's Rhythm Republic is devoted to the sounds of Latin jazz. On this week's Live at Green Lady Lounge, we'll hear the Rhythm Republic on standards like "Besame Mucho" and more!