© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live at Green Lady Lounge

Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Reyes Brothers Organ Trio

Published August 30, 2025 at 7:01 PM CDT
Reyes Brothers Trio
Brian Turner

This week on Live at Green Lady Lounge, we'll hear from one of the Green Lady's latenight favorites, the Reyes Brothers Organ Trio. With Andre Reyes Jr. at the Hammond organ, Antonio Reyes at the drums and guitarist Taylor Smith, this talented trio performs an hour of original KC jazz.

Live at Green Lady Lounge
Latest Episodes