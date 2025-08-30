91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Reyes Brothers Organ Trio
Published August 30, 2025 at 7:01 PM CDT
This week on Live at Green Lady Lounge, we'll hear from one of the Green Lady's latenight favorites, the Reyes Brothers Organ Trio. With Andre Reyes Jr. at the Hammond organ, Antonio Reyes at the drums and guitarist Taylor Smith, this talented trio performs an hour of original KC jazz.