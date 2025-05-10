© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Live at Green Lady Lounge - The Roger Wilder Quartet (May 10, 2025)

Published May 10, 2025 at 7:01 PM CDT
The Roger Wilder Quartet
Brian Turner

On this week's Live at Green Lady Lounge, spend an hour with the Roger Wilder Quartet. Roger is the pianist with the Sons of Brasil and the People's Liberation Big Band, and here he leads his quartet through some originals, including Baggage Claim Blues and Centeniology, composed for the 100th birthday of Charlie Parker.

