© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Prairie Journal

Lindsay Metcalf: Outdoor Farm, Indoor Farm; Tomatoes on Trial

Published January 13, 2026 at 5:22 PM CST

Is a tomato a fruit or vegetable? Award-winning author Lindsay Metcalf explores the legal food fight in her children's book, Tomatoes on Trial. Also, two penpals learn about two very different ways to grow food in her picture book, Outdoor Farm, Indoor Farm. Outdoor Farm, Indoor Farm was named a Kansas Notable Book by the State Library of Kansas.

Listen to Prairie Journal on KPR1:
11am Sundays
6am Saturdays

Listen to Prairie Journal on KPR2:
1pm Sundays
7pm Thursdays

Prairie Journal
Latest Episodes