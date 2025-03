We mark Women's History Month with the story of women challenging gender roles within the Mennonite Church. Dr. Lois Barrett and Dorothy Nickel Friesen are the authors of Proclaiming the Good News: Mennonite Women's Voices, a Kansas Notable Book.

