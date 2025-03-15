© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

KPR Presents

Coach Marian Washington

Published March 15, 2025 at 9:24 PM CDT
We celebrate Women's History Month with a sports trailblazer: Marian Washington. Washington was the first African-American woman to coach basketball at a predominantly white institution, the first women's track and field coach at the University of Kansas, the first director of women's athletics at KU, and many other firsts. She's the author of "Fierce: My Fight for Nothing Less."

