Film Music Friday - August 15, 2025 (Jungle Movies)
Published August 15, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
Welcome to the jungle! On this week's Film Music Friday, we venture into the world of jungle movies. We'll hear music from King Kong, The Most Dangerous Game, Bridge on the River Kwai, The Phantom, Congo...even George of the Jungle.