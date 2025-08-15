© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - August 15, 2025 (Jungle Movies)

Published August 15, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
Congo

Welcome to the jungle! On this week's Film Music Friday, we venture into the world of jungle movies. We'll hear music from King Kong, The Most Dangerous Game, Bridge on the River Kwai, The Phantom, Congo...even George of the Jungle.

