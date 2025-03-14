91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - March 14, 2025 (Film Music in Concert)
Published March 14, 2025 at 9:01 PM CDT
Over the years, many film composers have re-purposed their movie work into music for the concert hall. On this Film Music Friday, we'll hear examples of how film scores are performed by symphony orchestras, with music from Star Wars, Things to Come, Scott of the Antarctic, Psycho and more.