Film Music Friday - January 17, 2025 (The Newman Family of Composers)
Published January 17, 2025 at 9:01 PM CST
Over the last 90 years, the Newman family of composers has helped define the art of film music, and received nearly 100 Oscar nominations. This week on Film Music Friday, we'll hear works members of this talented family, with excerpts from Beau Geste, How the West Was Won, The Natural, The Shawshank Redemption and more.