Film Music Friday - July 12, 2024 (Monster Movies)
Published July 12, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
This week's Film Music Friday is absolutely monstrous! We'll take a deep dive into the music of monster movies, including The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Thing and lots more.