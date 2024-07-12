© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - July 12, 2024 (Monster Movies)

Published July 12, 2024 at 9:01 PM CDT
Son of Frankenstein

This week's Film Music Friday is absolutely monstrous! We'll take a deep dive into the music of monster movies, including The Bride of Frankenstein, The Wolf Man, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Thing and lots more.

Film Music Friday
