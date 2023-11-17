91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - November 17, 2023 (Sherlock Holmes in the Movies)
Published November 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST
This week's Film Music Friday features Sherlock Holmes, one of the most prolific characters in films, with hundred of motion pictures dating back all the way to 1900. We'll hear music from Without a Clue, The Seven Per Cent Solution, Mister Holmes, Young Sherlock Holmes and more.