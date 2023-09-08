91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City 96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2) 89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia 99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan 97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2) 91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg 89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison 90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute
Film Music Friday - September 8, 2023 (The Films of Humphrey Bogart)
Published September 8, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Humphrey Bogart's film career lasted from 1931 to 1957 and includes many cinema classics. On this week's Film Music Friday we're hearing music from a few of Bogie's best known films, including The Maltese Falcon, High Sierra, Casablanca, The Caine Mutiny and more.