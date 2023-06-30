© 2023 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Dan Skinner at skinner@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
filmmusicfriday.jpg
Film Music Friday

Film Music Friday - June 30, 2023 (The Western Film Music of Elmer Bernstein)

Published June 30, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
The Magnificent Seven

Although he worked in a variety of genres, composer Elmer Bernstein was beloved for his western movie scores. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll explore some of Bernstein's most famous western scores, including The Tin Star, The Magnificent Seven, The Comancheros, The Sons of Katie Elder, True Grit and more.

Film Music Friday