Film Music Friday - June 30, 2023 (The Western Film Music of Elmer Bernstein)
Published June 30, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT
Although he worked in a variety of genres, composer Elmer Bernstein was beloved for his western movie scores. On this week's Film Music Friday, we'll explore some of Bernstein's most famous western scores, including The Tin Star, The Magnificent Seven, The Comancheros, The Sons of Katie Elder, True Grit and more.