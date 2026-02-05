On this edition of Conversations, Carlotta Walls LaNier talks with host Dan Skinner about the picture book, "Carlotta's Special Dress - How a Walk to School Changed Civil Rights History." It tells the story of "The Little Rock Nine" and the controversy of desegregating Little Rock High School in 1957. As a member of "The Little Rock Nine," Carlotta Walls LaNier gained national attention for the role she played in desegregating Center High School in Little Rock, Arkansas. She received the Congressional Medal of Honor and six honorary degrees and now speaks at venues across the country.