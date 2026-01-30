© 2026 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"A Wrinkle in Time" & "Stranger Things"

By Dan Skinner
Published January 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations Charlotte Jones Voiklis talks with host Dan Skinner about the connection between Madeleine L'Engle's classic sci-fi fantasy book, "A Wrinkle in Time" and the final season of "Stranger Things." Charlotte Jones Voiklis manages her late grandmother Madeleine L'Engle's literary business. She lived with her grandmother during college and graduate school, co-hosting dinner parties, and helping answer readers' letters, while earning her Ph.D. in Comparative Literature.

Tags
Conversations Science FictionFantasyMiddle Grade FictionYoung Adult Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes