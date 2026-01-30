"A Wrinkle in Time" & "Stranger Things"

On this edition of Conversations Charlotte Jones Voiklis talks with host Dan Skinner about the connection between Madeleine L'Engle's classic sci-fi fantasy book, "A Wrinkle in Time" and the final season of "Stranger Things." Charlotte Jones Voiklis manages her late grandmother Madeleine L'Engle's literary business. She lived with her grandmother during college and graduate school, co-hosting dinner parties, and helping answer readers' letters, while earning her Ph.D. in Comparative Literature.