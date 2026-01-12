"How Not to Die" by Dr. Michael Greger

On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Michael Greger talks with host Dan Skinner about the updated edition of "How Not to Die." Dr. Michael Greger is a physician, bestselling author, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition. He is a graduate of Cornell University and Tufts University School of Medicine, and he is a founding member and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Three of his recent books—"How Not to Die,” “The How Not to Die Cookbook,” and “How Not to Diet,” are all New York Times bestsellers.