On this edition of Conversations Jesse Q. Sutanto talks with host Dan Skinner about "Vera Wong's Guide to Snooping (On a Dead Man)." The novel is a sequel to “Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers.” Sutanto is known for genre-bending, unpredictable, and unforgettable mysteries and thrillers like the “Aunties” series and her standalone suspense novel “You Will Never Be Me.”