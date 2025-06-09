© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Inner Excellence – Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life.”

By Dan Skinner
Published June 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Jim Murphy talks with host Dan Skinner about his #1 best-selling book, “Inner Excellence – Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life.” Murphy is a Performance Coach to some of the best athletes and leaders in the world. Most of Murphy’s clients have the best year of their careers in their first year working with him. In addition to coaching professional athletes and executives, Murphy leads Inner Excellence” retreats around the globe. He is also the president of the “Inner Excellence Freedom Project.”

Tags
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
