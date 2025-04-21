© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Itching to Love – The Story of a Dog”

By Dan Skinner
Published April 21, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Shelley Fraser Mickle talks with host Dan Skinner about “Itching to Love – The Story of a Dog.” The humorous memoir is told in the framework of her relationship with her dog Buddy. She explores the relationship between humans and animals, plus insights from history, philosophy, and science. Mickle is an award-winning author of over a dozen books for adults and children. She was also a storyteller who was heard on National Public Radio's “Morning Edition” from 2000 to 2006.

Conversations Non-FictiondogsMemoir
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
