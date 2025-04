On this edition of Conversations, Leland Melvin talks with host Dan Skinner about the middle-grade graphic novel he authored. It’s called “Space Chasers." Melvin is an engineer, educator, author, former NASA astronaut, and NFL wide receiver. He served onboard the space shuttle Atlantis and helped to construct the International Space Station. He led “NASA Education” and is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of explorers to pursue STEAM careers.