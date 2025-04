On this edition of Conversations, Dr. Lydia Kang and Nate Pedersen talk with host Dan Skinner about “Pseudo Science: An Amusing History of Crackpot Ideas and Why We Love Them.” Dr. Kang is a practicing internal medicine physician and author of young adult fiction and adult fiction. Pedersen is a librarian, historian, and freelance journalist with whose work has appeared in over 400 publications in print and online.