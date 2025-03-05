"Midnight Black" - The 14th Novel in the Gray Man Series

On this edition of Conversations, Mark Greaney talks with host Dan Skinner about "Midnight Black." Court Gentry, the Gray Man, is back in the 14th novel to feature his story. This time, the Gray Man will stop at nothing to free his lover from a Russian Gulag. Mark Greaney has a degree in international relations and political science. In his research for his best-selling “Gray Man” novels, he has traveled to more than thirty-five countries and trained alongside military and law enforcement in the use of firearms, battlefield medicine, and close-range combative tactics.