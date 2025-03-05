© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"Midnight Black" - The 14th Novel in the Gray Man Series

By Dan Skinner
Published March 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Mark Greaney talks with host Dan Skinner about "Midnight Black." Court Gentry, the Gray Man, is back in the 14th novel to feature his story. This time, the Gray Man will stop at nothing to free his lover from a Russian Gulag. Mark Greaney has a degree in international relations and political science. In his research for his best-selling “Gray Man” novels, he has traveled to more than thirty-five countries and trained alongside military and law enforcement in the use of firearms, battlefield medicine, and close-range combative tactics.

Tags
Conversations FictionMark GreaneyThriller
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes