"Chicken & Biscuits" - A Comedy about Family and Legacy

On this edition of Conversations, Darren Canady talks with host Dan Skinner about the comedy "Chicken & Biscuits." Canady is directing the Theatre Lawrence production which opens on March 7th and runs through the 16th. The play is about family relationships and two sisters attending their father's funeral. Can they get through the celebration of his life without killing each other? The comedy may leave you thinking about your own family and issues that need to be resolved for better relationships.