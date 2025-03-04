© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

"Chicken & Biscuits" - A Comedy about Family and Legacy

By Dan Skinner
Published March 4, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Darren Canady talks with host Dan Skinner about the comedy "Chicken & Biscuits." Canady is directing the Theatre Lawrence production which opens on March 7th and runs through the 16th. The play is about family relationships and two sisters attending their father's funeral. Can they get through the celebration of his life without killing each other? The comedy may leave you thinking about your own family and issues that need to be resolved for better relationships.

Tags
Conversations Theatre LawrenceLawrence arts and culturetheatre
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes