“John Proctor is the Villain” - Opens on March 7th

On this edition of Conversations, Jane Barnette talks with host Dan Skinner about the comedy “John Proctor is the Villain,” Barnette is directing the play which opens on March 7th and runs through the 13th in the William Inge Memorial Theatre at Murphy Hall on the KU Campus. She is a professor in the Department of Theatre & Dance. The play is set in a small-town high school where the students are studying "The Crucible." The play has been described as a coming-of-age tale that is witty, fierce, and timely. This production includes adult language and themes. It may not be appropriate for all audiences.