On this edition of Conversations, Lauren Semmer talks with host Dan Skinner about the picture book, “The ABCs of Women’s History.” Semmer is an artist, children’s book illustrator, and designer. She is the author of “Poppy’s Family Patterns” and illustrator of several picture books. She previously collaborated with Rio Cortez to create “The ABCs of Black History.” They teamed up again to create the picture book, “The ABCs of Women’s History.”