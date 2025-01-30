© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

“Sisters in Science: How Four Women Physicists Escaped Nazi Germany and Made Scientific History”

By Dan Skinner
Published January 30, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Olivia Campbell talks with host Dan Skinner about “Sisters in Science: How Four Women Physicists Escaped Nazi Germany and Made Scientific History” Campbell is a journalist and essayist, whose previous book is the New York Times bestselling “Women in White Coats.” Her work has also appeared in “The Atlantic, National Geographic,” “New York Magazine,” and “The Guardian,” among others.

Conversations Non-FictionhistoryWorld War IIscience
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
