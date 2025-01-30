“Sisters in Science: How Four Women Physicists Escaped Nazi Germany and Made Scientific History”
On this edition of Conversations, Olivia Campbell talks with host Dan Skinner about “Sisters in Science: How Four Women Physicists Escaped Nazi Germany and Made Scientific History” Campbell is a journalist and essayist, whose previous book is the New York Times bestselling “Women in White Coats.” Her work has also appeared in “The Atlantic, National Geographic,” “New York Magazine,” and “The Guardian,” among others.