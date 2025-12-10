© 2025 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Fa La La Family"

By Dan Skinner
Published December 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Scott and Mark Hoying talk with host Dan Skinner about their picture book "Fa La La Family" and the accompanying children's album featuring music for the holidays and more. Stay tuned to the end of the interview to hear the "Fa La La Family" song. Scott Hoying is a Grammy and Emmy award winning singer, songwriter, arranger and co-founder of the multi-platinum a capella group Pentatonix. Mark Hoying is a writer, songwriter, artist manager, and marketing professional. Scott also talks about the new Pentatonix Christmas album and tour.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
