On this edition of Conversations, Scott and Mark Hoying talk with host Dan Skinner about their picture book "Fa La La Family" and the accompanying children's album featuring music for the holidays and more. Stay tuned to the end of the interview to hear the "Fa La La Family" song. Scott Hoying is a Grammy and Emmy award winning singer, songwriter, arranger and co-founder of the multi-platinum a capella group Pentatonix. Mark Hoying is a writer, songwriter, artist manager, and marketing professional. Scott also talks about the new Pentatonix Christmas album and tour.