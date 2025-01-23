On this edition of Conversations, Gabriel Reilich and Lucia Knell talk with host Dan Skinner about the book they co-edited, "Good People - Stories from the Best of Humanity." Reilich is the head of content and innovation at Upworthy. Lucia Knell is the vice president of brand at Upworthy. They have both been at Upworthy since 2014. The book is filled with uplifting stories about people helping people and getting through the challenges of being human.