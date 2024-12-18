On this edition of Conversations, Jeremy Egner talks with host Dan Skinner about “BELIEVE: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way into Our Hearts.” Egner is a veteran pop-culture journalist in New York City where he serves as the television editor for the New York Times. He discusses how the show was inspired by a commercial and how it's arrival during the pandemic met the needs of a public in search of an uplifting program.