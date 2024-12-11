On this edition of Conversations, Ben Silverman talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Night Before Christmas at Dunder Mifflin” which he co-authored with Brian Baumgartner, who played “Kevin Malone" on "The Office." Silverman is the Emmy and Golden Globe Award–winning producer behind The Office. He also served as an executive producer of “Ugly Betty,” “Jane the Virgin,” and “The Tudors,” among others. In the interview he discusses a new series in The Office Universe that is currently in production and is scheduled for release in 2025. Note: At 6:10 into the interview he reads an excerpt from the book.