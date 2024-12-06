On this edition of Conversations, Jason Edwards talks with host Dan Skinner about his coffee table book “Icebergs to Iguanas: Photographic Journeys Around the World” featuring his National Geographic photos. Edwards has been at the forefront of natural history photography for more than three decades. His image portfolio ranks among the largest of any photographer in the National Geographic Society's long history. Jason’s photos have appeared in hundreds of publications, including “National Geographic Magazine,” “BBC Wildlife,” “Sports Illustrated,” and “The New Yorker,” just to name a few. His imagery has also appeared in everything from environmental campaigns to Hollywood blockbusters.