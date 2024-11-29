On this edition of Conversations, Entomologist Barrett Klein talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Insect Epiphany: How Our Six-Legged Allies Shape Human Culture.” Klein is ever on the search for the curious connections that bind our lives with our six-legged allies and believes that embracing the beauty of insects can transform our lives and our world. Through his research and creative endeavors, he celebrates biodiversity and the intersection of science and art.