On this edition of Conversations, Christopher Colbert talks with host Dan Skinner about “Technology is Dead: The Path to a More Human Future.” Colbert is the former Managing Director of the Harvard Innovation Labs. He is a global speaker and advisor on the convergence between technology, innovation, and humanity. He argues that technology has accomplished much but it often fails to speak to true human needs. We are more connected electronically than ever before, but also more disconnected on a human to human level.