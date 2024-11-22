© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

91.5 FM | KANU | Lawrence, Topeka, Kansas City
96.1 FM | K241AR | Lawrence (KPR2)
89.7 FM | KANH | Emporia
99.5 FM | K258BT | Manhattan
97.9 FM | K250AY | Manhattan (KPR2)
91.3 FM | KANV | Junction City, Olsburg
89.9 FM | K210CR | Atchison
90.3 FM | KANQ | Chanute

See the Coverage Map for more details

FCC On-line Public Inspection Files Sites:
KANU, KANH, KANV, KANQ

Questions about KPR's Public Inspection Files?
Contact General Manager Feloniz Lovato-Winston at fwinston@ku.edu
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Conversations

“Technology is Dead: The Path to a More Human Future”

By Dan Skinner
Published November 22, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Christopher Colbert talks with host Dan Skinner about “Technology is Dead: The Path to a More Human Future.” Colbert is the former Managing Director of the Harvard Innovation Labs. He is a global speaker and advisor on the convergence between technology, innovation, and humanity. He argues that technology has accomplished much but it often fails to speak to true human needs. We are more connected electronically than ever before, but also more disconnected on a human to human level.

Tags
Conversations Book FictiontechnologyHuman Behaviior
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
See stories by Dan Skinner
Latest Episodes