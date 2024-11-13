On this edition of Conversations, Sy Montgomery talks with host Dan Skinner about "What the Chicken Knows: A New Appreciation of the Worlds Most Familiar Bird." The book describes the many talents of chickens, how they are much smarter than most people know, and how chickens enriched the life of the author. Montgomery is a naturalist, adventurer, and best-selling author of more than thirty acclaimed books of nonfiction for adults and children, including “The Hummingbirds’ Gift,” “The Hawk’s Way,” “The Soul of an Octopus,” and “Of Time and Turtles.”

