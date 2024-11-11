© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"What Jewish Looks Like"

By Dan Skinner
Published November 11, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

On this edition of Conversations, Liz Kleinrock and Caroline Kusin Prichard talk with host Dan Skinner about their middle-grade book,"What Jewish Looks Like." Liz Kleinrock is an author, antibias antiracist educator, consultant, and facilitator for schools, organizations, and companies across the country. She is the author of “Start Here, Start Now: A Guide to Antibias and Antiracist Work in Your School Community” and “Come and Join Us! 18 Holidays Celebrated All Year Long.” Caroline Kusin Pritchard has spent her career working across education, everything from teaching third graders to helping develop federal policy. She is the author of “Gitty and Kvetch,” a Tablet Magazine Best Jewish Picture Book of 2021, and the picture book “Where Is Poppy?”

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
