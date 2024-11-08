On this edition of Conversations, Heather Pringle talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Northwomen – Untold Stories from the Other Half of the Viking World.” Pringle discusses how Viking women served numerous roles from making the sails for the Viking ships, to being sorceresses, artisans, warriors, explorers and power brokers. Pringle is a science writer who specializes in archaeology. She is the author of four other books and her feature articles have appeared in numerous publications, including “National Geographic” magazine, “Science,” “Discover,” “Scientific American,” and “Archaeology.”