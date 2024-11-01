On this edition of Conversations, Lisa Baril talks with host Dan Skinner about “The Age of Melt - What Glaciers, Ice Mummies, and Ancient Artifacts Teach Us About Climate, Culture, and a Future Without Ice.” Baril is a science writer who has written about natural resources and science for national parks across the southwestern United States. She is a member of the National Association of Science Writers, the Society of Environmental Journalists, and the Outdoor Writers Association of America.

