Conversations

“Go to Hell: A Traveler’s Guide to Earth’s Most Otherworldly Destinations”

By Dan Skinner
Published October 30, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Erika Engelhaupt talks with host Dan Skinner about “Go to Hell: A Traveler’s Guide to Earth’s Most Otherworldly Destinations.” Engelhaupt is a science journalist and expert on all things macabre. Her work has been featured in “National Geographic,” “Scientific American,” on NPR, and elsewhere where she has revealed the spooky science behind many taboo topics, including rotting corpses, bodily fluids, and other things that reportedly make her VERY popular at dinner parties. Her previous book is “Gory Details: Adventures from the Dark Side of Science.”

Tags
Conversations Non-Fictiontravelhistoric places
