"Wicked" and Its Sequels Have Been Reissued Ahead of the "Wicked" Movie Release

By Dan Skinner
Published October 23, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Gregory Maguire talks with host Dan Skinner about the reissued versions of his Wicked Years novels and the upcoming "Wicked" movies. Although he has written 10 other adult novels and 20 children’s novels, Gregory Maguire is best known as the bestselling author “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” (now available in a new collector's edition) and its three sequels, “Son of a Witch,” “A Lion Among Men,” and “Out of Oz.” Collectively, those novels are known as the “Wicked Years” series and have been reissued as a box set. The Broadway musical based on Wicked is now the fourth longest running play in Broadway history. The play has inspired a two-film project being released in 2024 and 2025.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
