Conversations

“Sophie: Jurassic Bark” and “Sophie: Frankenstein’s Hound”

By Dan Skinner
Published October 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Brian Anderson talks with host Dan Skinner about the first two books in his new middle-grade humorous graphic novels, “Sophie: Jurassic Bark” and “Sophie: Frankenstein’s Hound.” Anderson is the creator of the syndicated comic strip “Dog Eat Doug” and the author of “The Conjurers” trilogy and several picture books. This graphic novel series is based on his real life dog Sophie and her adventures while adapting to her life with a new baby and cats joining the household. The novel contains lots of clever wordplay and homages to many movies and TV shows in Sophie's fantasy adventures.

Note: Brian Anderson says "Alexa" several times during the interview, which might trigger your smart speaker.

Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
