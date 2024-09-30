On this edition of Conversations, Annie Zaleski talks with host Dan Skinner about “Taylor Swift – The Stories Behind the Songs.” Zaleski is an award-winning music journalist and author based in Cleveland, Ohio. Her writing has appeared in Rolling Stone, the Guardian, Time, and the Los Angeles Times, and she has written books on artists including Lady Gaga, Pink, and Duran Duran. This book is a definitive look at Swift's career and catalog as of now. The author discusses Swift's ability to shift musical genres, and continue to build a loyal fan base through songs that speak to their lives.