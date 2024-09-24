© 2024 Kansas Public Radio

Conversations

"Unico: Awakening"

By Dan Skinner
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Samuel Sattin talks with host Dan Skinner about “Unico: Awakening.” This new series from Scholastic is a Manga novel for 8-12 year olds. It's about memory, beauty, and identity. Sattin is an American writer whose books include “Buzzing,” “Side Quest,” and “The Silent End.” He co-authored “A Kid's Guide to Anime & Manga” and “The Essential Anime Guide: 50 Iconic Films, Standout Series, and Cult Masterpieces.” And among his many other credits, he also adapted the Academy Award-nominated films “Wolfwalkers,” “Song of the Sea,” and “The Secret of Kells” to the graphic novel format.

Tags
Conversations FictionChildren's Book
Dan Skinner
Dan Skinner is a former Director of Kansas Public Radio and the Audio-Reader Network. He is the host of KPR's Conversations program.
