Conversations

"Young Frankenstein" Musical Comedy at Theatre Lawrence

Published September 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

On this edition of Conversations, Craig Fisher talks with Host Dan Skinner about the Theatre Lawrence Production of "Young Frankenstein." Fisher is directing the musical comedy which is based on the "Young Frankenstein" movie by Mel Brooks. Fisher recommends audience members be at least 15 years old due to the mature subject matter of the humor. The show opens on September 20th and runs through the 29th. More information is available at theatrelawrence.com.

Conversations Lawrence arts and cultureTheatre Lawrencetheater
