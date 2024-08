On this edition of Conversations, David Wroblewski talks with host Dan Skinner about "Familiaris." Wroblewski’s latest novel is a prequal to his multiple award-winning international best-seller “The Story of Edgar Sawtelle.” Both novels were selected for “Oprah’s Book Club.” "Familiaris" is an origin story of the Sawtelle family and their remarkable Sawtelle dogs. The novel covers 40 years in the life of John Sawtelle. The novel is a treat for dog lovers.